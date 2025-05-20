Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Russia surge

Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil products to Russia have increased by 8.2% in the first six months of this year, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

It was reported that in January-June 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil-gas products worth $586 million to Russia.

Over the past year, the value of non-oil-gas exports to Türkiye decreased by 6.4% to $287.2 million, while the exports to Georgia increased by 36.15% to $154.8 million.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Central Bank said that Russia is one of Baku's main trade partners in the non-oil sector. The regulator hasn't seen cardinal changes in the volume of export and import operations.

