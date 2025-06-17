Istanbul hosts trilateral summit of Turkey, Italy and Libya

Türkiye, Italy, and Libya held a trilateral summit in Istanbul on August 1 to address regional challenges and enhance cooperation on key issues, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah met behind closed doors at the Dolmabahce Presidential Working Office.

According to the directorate, the leaders agreed to reconvene following the cooperation committees' assessment of the decisions taken.