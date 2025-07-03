Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbekistan to relocate Tashkent international airport

Uzbekistan to relocate Tashkent international airport
© Photo: Uzbekistan Airports/ Podrobno.uz

Uzbekistan plans to construct a new international airport, the press service of the Uzbek President said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed on the implementation of major projects in the transportation sector.

"With the growth of the economy and the acceleration of the pace of life, the demand for transportation infrastructure is also increasing. By 2030, passenger traffic through Tashkent is expected to reach 15 million people," the press service said.

To address this need, plans are underway to build a new international airport in the Tashkent region. Proposals from foreign companies are currently being reviewed.

205 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.