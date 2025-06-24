Defense Council to be created in Iran

As part of the reorganization of the structure of the National Security Council of Iran, it is planned to create the Defense Council of the IRI. The Defense Council will deal with defense strategic tasks.

A Defense Council will be formed in Iran in the near future. It will be created as part of changes in the structure of the Supreme National Security Council of the country, Fars news agency reports with reference to sources.

"Upon completion of structural changes in the Supreme National Security Council, informed sources report the creation of the Defense Council with strategic tasks in the field of defense policy of the country,”

– the message reads.

Tehran intends to complete the creation of the Defense Council structure in the near future.