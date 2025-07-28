Hamas not ready to disarm

The Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip has announced that it will not disarm as long as the Israeli occupation continues. Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that the Palestinian movement was allegedly ready to lay down its arms.

The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has denied reports that it is ready to disarm.

Earlier, some media outlets reported ”citing US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff" that Hamas was ready to lay down its arms.

"We reiterate that the resistance and weapons are a national and legitimate right as long as the occupation continues. This right is recognized by international conventions and norms, and it cannot be abandoned until our national rights are restored,”

– the Hamas statement reads.