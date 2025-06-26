IAEA delegation to visit Tehran son

A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran next week, the Al Mayadeen television channel said, citing its sources.

According to the sources, the delegation will not include the agency’s inspectors, as "talks will be focused on political aspects of the matter."

The sides are expected to address "mechanisms for the implementation of the law on suspending cooperation with the agency" that has recently been passed by the Iranian parliament.

In early July, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said later that Iran doesn’t rule out that the agency’s inspector would be allowed to visit Iranian facilities at some point in the future. In late July, the ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced a visit by an IAEA delegation in the coming weeks.