IAEA delegation to be denied access to Iran's nuclear sites

When the delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes to Iran in the upcoming days, it will not be allowed to visit the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy Ebrahim Azizi said.

According to him, the IAEA delegation is only authorized to hold technical consultations with Iranian officials.

"In accordance with laws passed by the parliament, IAEA delegations, just like any other foreign inspectors, will not be granted physical access to the Iranian nuclear facilities under any circumstances," Ebrahim Azizi said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the IAEA delegation will visit Iran within ten days.