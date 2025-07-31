U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian oil buyers

The United States plans to impose sanctions on countries buying oil from Russia, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

According to him, secondary sanctions and tariffs against China, India and Brazil buying the Russian oil is a next step to try and bring this conflict to an end.

On August 4, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will “substantially” raise tariffs on India because it’s still buying Russian oil. The tariff rate against India is currently set at 25%.

Earlier, Trump set a hard August 8 deadline for his Russia ultimatum. In late July, the U.S. President said he would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia "10 days from today" if Moscow showed no progress toward ending the conflict.