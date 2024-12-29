Election campaign starts in Georgia

President Mikheil Kavelashvili formally set October 4 as the date for local government elections, issuing a corresponding order today.

The campaign period begins upon official publication of the decree and will continue for 60 days.

Let us remind you that residents of Georgia will elect mayors and municipal council (sakrebulo) members across Georgia's 64 municipalities during the elections.

Parties must secure at least 4% support to enter municipal councils, while mayoral and majoritarian candidates require majority voter approval.