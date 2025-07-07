Iran appoints new National Security Council Chief

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a decree appointing Ali Larijani as Chief of the Supreme National Security Council, IRNA reports.

Larijani previously served as an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, while Ali Akbar Ahmadian was the head of the National Security Council.

Let us recall that during the conflict with Israel, Iran revealed numerous cases of sabotage in favor of the Jewish state, and dozens of people were detained. The country's authorities have acknowledged the problem with security within the country.