Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said that the organization cannot make concessions on the issue of disarmament, since this would weaken Lebanon's sovereignty without guaranteeing Israeli cessation of hostilities.

"If we surrender our weapons, Israeli attacks will not stop, so we will never agree to a disarmament schedule under the shadow of occupation. Let Israel first implement the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024",

Naim Qassem said.

Qassem also criticized the US plan requiring Lebanese radical groups to surrender half of their weapons in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Let us recall that the disarmament of Hezbollah groups continues in Lebanon. Radicals are handing over their weapons to the Lebanese army under pressure, and Israel is supporting this process.