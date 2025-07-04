Vestnik Kavkaza

SPIEF 2026 scheduled for June 3-6

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held in 2026 on June 3-6, the Roscongress Foundation said.

Saudi Arabia, one of the leading economic and strategic partners of Russia, will be the SPIEF guest country.

The timeframe of the forum coincide with a milestone date, the 100th anniversary from the day of diplomatic relations being established between the two countries.

The 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was held from June 18 to 21.  The forum was attended by delegations from 144 countries.

