Al-Sharaa, US Special Envoy meet in Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed the situation with the US Special Envoy following the recent conflict in Sweida.

A meeting between the President of the Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa and US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack took place in the capital of Syria.

The head of Syria for the transitional period and the Washington representative discussed the situation in the region in the context of current political processes. The parties also touched upon issues related to Syria's security and the country's territorial integrity.