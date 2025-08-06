Mirzoyan to travel to U.S. with Pashinyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will arrive in the United States as part of the Prime Minister's delegation, spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan said.

The Armenian government confirmed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a visit to the United States on August 7-8.

In Washington DC, PM Pashinyan will have a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev aiming to advance peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region.