Putin to meet with UAE President

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Kremlin during his official visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service reported.

The two leaders will hold comprehensive talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing the situation in the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.

The Emirati side, in turn, has announced that the talks will explore ways to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, energy and economic sectors.

Ahead of the UAE leader’s visit, the Russian government authorized the signing of an agreement on trade in services and investments with the UAE, along with two accompanying documents.