Iranian President preparing official visit to Armenia

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Armenia in the near future, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to travel to Armenia in two weeks," Araghchi said.

The foreign minister announced that Iraq, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Oman, Qatar, and Pakistan are among the previous destinations of Pezeshkian's travels.

On July 4, Masoud Pezeshkian attended the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi.