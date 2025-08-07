U.S. Vice President says he's not focused on 2028 election

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he was not focused on the next presidential election after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he was a front-runner to replace him.

"My view on the politics of 2028 is I'm not really focused even on the election in 2026, much less one two years after that. And if we do a good job for the American people, the politics will take care of itself," JD Vance said.

Earlier, Trump suggested that JD Vance is “most likely” the heir apparent to the Make America Great Again movement. He also proposed that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio join for a future Republican ticket.