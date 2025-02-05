Iran announces day off due to energy crisis

August 13 will be a day off for government employees and bank employees in Iran, which is aimed at the reduction of power consumption during peak demand periods across approximately 50% of the country's provinces, state broadcaster SNN reports.

According to SNN, Iran is facing a problem in the energy sector due to the deterioration of the networks.

The country’s authorities also previously called on residents to reduce the temperature in their homes in order to save resources for the operation of the power grid.