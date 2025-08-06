Hamas to discuss resuming Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt

A Hamas delegation arrived in the Egyptian capital to discuss resuming Gaza ceasefire talks, with the goal of reaching a temporary truce agreement.

The source confirmed that a delegation of Hamas leaders, headed by Khalil Al-Hayya, arrived in Egypt to consult with Egyptian officials on ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, emphasizing that the visit came after a period of stalemate in the ceasefire negotiation process.

A delegation from the Hamas movement that arrived in Cairo will hold talks with Egyptian mediators today to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said.

"The delegation has begun preliminary talks ahead of meetings that will start tomorrow, on Wednesday. These talks will focus on ways to end the war in the Gaza Strip, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and end the suffering of our people in the Strip, as well as intra-Palestinian relations to achieve national consensus on all political issues," al-Nunu said.

He praised Cairo’s efforts under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, stressing that "relations with Egypt are strong and solid, and joint work on various issues continues."