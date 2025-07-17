Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia’s foreign debt up by 11%

Russia’s foreign debt amounted to $323 bln as of July 1, 2025, which is 11.1% (or $32.2 bln) higher than in early 2025, according to files released by the Russian Central Bank.

"According to the Bank of Russia, Russia’s foreign debt as of July 1, 2025 amounted to $323 bln, having increased by $32.2 bln, or by 11.1%, since the beginning of 2025. Dynamics of the indicator was mainly driven by a positive revaluation of liabilities as a result of the ruble’s strengthening, as well as the attraction of debt financing," the regulator said.

As of July 1, 2024, Russia’s foreign debt was $315.908 bln.

