Trump estimates probability of success of talks with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump estimates the probability of success of his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska at 75%.

The U.S. leader was asked to assess the likelihood that he would conclude the meeting was not worthwhile following talks with Putin. He said the probability of that happening was 25%.

"There is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting," Trump said.

The summit between Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place on the joint base of the Air Force and U.S. Army Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The talks will begin at 22:00 Moscow time.