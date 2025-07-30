Hamas ready to accept ceasefire proposal without amendments - report

Hamas has told mediators that it is ready to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal without amendments, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Hamas delegation led by Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya told the Qatari and Egyptian mediators during meetings this week that it had decided to get back to discussing the latest proposal envisaging a 60-day ceasefire, the redeployment of Israeli forces, and the release of ten hostages.

Having officially informed the mediators about its new position, the movement allegedly "refused from its earlier amendments related to the withdrawal of troops and a number of other demands linked with the release of Palestinian prisoners that had been advanced by its armed wing," the sources said.

The sources link this new Hamas’ position to the Israeli plan for occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, which they want to stop.