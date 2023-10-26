Iranian President may visit U.S. in September

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, deputy for Communications and Information at the Iranian Presidential Office Mehdi Tabatabaei said.

Leading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian will depart for the New York city to take part in the 80th UNGA session.

According to him, the number of meetings and conferences that President Pezeshkian held with heads of state and foreign delegations in 2024 was unprecedented, compared to the previous years.