Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian President may visit U.S. in September

Iranian President may visit U.S. in September
© Photo: IRNA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, deputy for Communications and Information at the Iranian Presidential Office Mehdi Tabatabaei said.

Leading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian will depart for the New York city to take part in the 80th UNGA session.

According to him, the number of meetings and conferences that President Pezeshkian held with heads of state and foreign delegations in 2024 was unprecedented, compared to the previous years. 

505 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.