Trump’s approval rating surges after Alaska summit

The approval rating of U.S. President Donald Trump has risen sharply after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, according to data from a public opinion survey by the Insider Advantage polling service.

According to the poll results, following the summit, the U.S. leader's approval rating has climbed to 54%, while 44% of respondents disapprove of his job performance and 2% remain undecided.

The poll indicates that Trump especially "improved his numbers among African-Americans and Hispanic-Latinos, white voters are at a near record 64%.

The survey by Insider Advantage was held on August 15-17.

A YouGov poll from mid-July showed that only 41% supported the US president’s actions while about 55% of Americans disapproved.

On August 15, a summit between the Russian and the U.S. leaders took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three."

