Israel names timeframe for Gaza takeover

The Israeli army will call up reservist soldiers to fight in Gaza City under an occupation plan, local media reported on Wednesday.

The regular troops operating in the Gaza Strip will also be extended.

Conscription notices are expected to be sent to sixty thousand reservists in the coming days, with the conscripts being granted a period of no less than two weeks to assemble.

According to Israeli army radio, the number of reservists within the army will rise to 130,000 in total in preparation for “a prolonged operation that will last several months” until mid-2026.

The army’s decision came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has authorized a plan for the capture of Gaza City, with the operation being given the codename Gideon’s Chariots-2.