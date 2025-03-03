Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary resumed

Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary, which were suspended after the Ukrainian army struck the Druzhba oil pipeline, have been resumed, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline have been restored after the Ukrainian attack two days ago. I just thanked Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin for quickly eliminating the damage caused by the attack," Szijjarto said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia had stopped after a substation of the pipeline was hit.