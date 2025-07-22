Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan to complete its part of Zangezur corridor in 2026

Azerbaijan to complete its part of Zangezur corridor in 2026
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku expects to complete construction of railway to Armenian border next year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents.

According to the head of state, the construction of the railway to Zangilan is already well underway.

"It will probably be completed next year," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader added that they will also fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to him, the construction of the railway is also planned on the territory of Armenia. Ilham Aliyev recalled that Armenia has also taken on this obligation.

125 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.