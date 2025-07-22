Azerbaijan to complete its part of Zangezur corridor in 2026

Baku expects to complete construction of railway to Armenian border next year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents.

According to the head of state, the construction of the railway to Zangilan is already well underway.

"It will probably be completed next year," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader added that they will also fully modernize the railway in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to him, the construction of the railway is also planned on the territory of Armenia. Ilham Aliyev recalled that Armenia has also taken on this obligation.