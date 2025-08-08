Netanyahu arrives in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on August 21, as confirmed by his office.

Netanyahu emphasized that he arrived in the Gaza Strip to approve the IDF's plans to establish control over Gaza City.

"We are at a decisive stage. I arrived today at the Gaza Division to approve the plans presented by the IDF to me and the Defense Minister for the takeover of Gaza City and the defeat of Hamas",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He also said that he gave the order to immediately begin negotiations to free all hostages and end the war on terms acceptable to Israel.