Iran to discuss removal of sanctions with EU trio

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold a telephone conference call with his French, German and British counterparts to avoid the reimposition of sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The call, planned for Friday, comes as the three parties to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal threaten to reimpose those sanctions under a mechanism known as "snapback", IRNA reported.

Earlier, the three European nations warned Iran it would proceed with "snapback" sanctions if Tehran didn't reach a "satisfactory solution" to the nuclear issues.

That deadline would be 31 August, leaving little time for Iran to reach any agreement with the Europeans. The "snapback" power in the nuclear accord expires in October, also putting pressure on the Europeans to potentially use it as leverage with Iran before losing that ability.