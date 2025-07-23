Foundation of Kars-Dilucu railway underway in Turkey

On August 22, Türkiye has broken ground on the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway line.

The length of the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway will exceed 220 km. The railway line will be able to transport 5.5 mln passengers and 15 mln tons of cargo per year.

The Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway will serve as a critical link within the Zangezur Corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

External financing worth 110 billion lira was secured through efforts led by the Treasury and Finance Ministry.