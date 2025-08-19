Vestnik Kavkaza

OIC Foreign Ministers Council meeting held in Jeddah

© Photo: Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Diplomats from OIC member states gathered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the urgent session, which was initiated by Türkiye, according to media reports.

The council meeting focused on the renewed escalation of violence in Palestine following Israel’s launch of a military operation aimed at seizing control of Gaza

This development comes after Tel Aviv approved the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) plan for a new offensive in Gaza, which includes the occupation of Palestinian territory. Israeli authorities stated the operation aims to eliminate remaining Hamas forces and secure the release of hostages.

