IAEA says no evidence of Iran moving uranium from Isfahan

The International Atomic Energy Agency has no evidence that Iran might have moved uranium from its Isfahan facility, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"There is nothing to contradict the notion that the material is where it was," Grossi said.

It was noted that satellite imagery shows no evidence that near-bomb grade uranium has been moved from Iran’s Isfahan site since a U.S. attack two months ago.

“Our work has started. We are not yet where I would like us to be. I will not hide this,” Grossi said.

On June 22, the U.S. attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran insists that chemical and radiological hazards at sites bombed by the US and Israel remain too unsafe to resume IAEA inspections.

The location of Iran’s 409 kg of highly-enriched uranium hasn’t been established since the June war began and Tehran told inspectors it was ready to move the near-bomb grade material to an undeclared location.