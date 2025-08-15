Lavrov and Meredov discuss Caspian issue

Sergey Lavrov and Rashid Meredov held a meeting to discuss issues including economics, trade, cultural exchange, and international political relations concerning the Caspian region.

The next step in strengthening relations between Russia and Central Asia will be the summit, which will be held in October in Tajikistan.

"We have now discussed the Caspian issue in detail. Turkmenistan, the Russian Federation, and neighboring states will collaboratively address these matters in the very near future",

Rashid Meredov said.

Let us remind you that Lavrov's June visit to Turkmenistan resulted in a signed agreement on foreign policy cooperation for 2023-2024.