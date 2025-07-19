Media: EU3 launches sanctions against Iran

France, Germany, and the UK are restoring sanctions against Tehran, with official notification submitted to the UN Security Council, Axios reports citing diplomatic sources.

"France, Germany, and the UK sent a letter Thursday morning to members of the UN Security Council announcing they are triggering the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran,",

Axios said

The decision follows failed negotiations with Iranian representatives in Geneva. However, as the Axios source notes, European countries will give a chance to a diplomatic solution to the situation until the sanctions become active again.

Let us remind you that the EU3 and Iran met in Geneva on August 26 but failed to reach consensus on lifting planned sanctions, though Tehran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic solutions.