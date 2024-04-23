Vestnik Kavkaza

Secretary of Armenia's Security Council to visit Iran

On Friday, August 29, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will travel to Iran, as confirmed by the Armenian Security Council.

During his visit, Grigoryan is scheduled to hold discussions with senior Iranian officials.

No further details regarding the visit have been disclosed at this time.

 

This trip follows a telephone conversation approximately two weeks ago between Grigoryan and Iranian Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, which focused on regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

