Trump expects 'a very good outcome' from Xi meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he hoped to emerge from a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping with a U.S.-China trade deal in hand.

"We're going to be, I hope, making a deal. I think we're going to have a deal. I think it will be a good deal for both. The world is watching, and I think we'll have something that's very exciting for everybody," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader made the remarks during a speech to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, the last major scheduled stop of a nearly weeklong swing through Asia.

Much of his trip has focused on cementing trade agreements and boosting economic ties with U.S. partners in the region.