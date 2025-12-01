ATOR expects significant increase in tourism from Saudi Arabia due to visa waiver

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) is expecting a significant increase in mutual tourism between Russia and Saudi Arabia after the visa waiver.

"Inbound tourism could increase 2-3 times by summer 2026," ATOR Vice-President Artur Muradyan said.

The number of direct flights between Russia and Saudi Arabia is increasing and may reach 15 a week by the end of the year, the association said.

On December 1, Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual visa waiver agreement envisaging that citizens of the two countries can arrive in each other's territories to stay there continuously or for several periods, whose total duration does not exceed 90 days within a calendar year.