Abdullah II arrives in Türkiye to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan on an official visit. The two leaders have already held talks in two formats.

This afternoon, King Abdullah II of Jordan began his official visit to Türkiye. Upon arrival in Ankara, Abdullah II immediately went to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official residence, Dolmabahçe.

Erdoğan personally greeted Abdullah II at the entrance to the residence and escorted him to his office, where the first round of one-on-one talks took place.

The Turkish and Jordanian leaders then held a second round of talks in an expanded format, with the participation of delegations of high-ranking officials.