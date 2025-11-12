All aircraft wreckage recovered in Georgia plane crash investigation

Experts have found all fragments of the Turkish Air Force plane needed for the official inquiry, according to Georgian Interior Minister Gela Geladze.

"All technical equipment and aircraft fragments essential for the investigation have been recovered, and forensic examination is underway",

Geladze announced.

The minister noted that search and rescue operations involved over 1,000 personnel from both Georgian and Turkish emergency services.

Let us remind you that the day before, it was announced that the crashed plane's flight recorder had been found. It has been delivered to Türkiye for analysis. The bodies of all the victims of the tragedy have also been recovered.