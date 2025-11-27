Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Secretary General of Muslim World League

The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Allahshukur Pashazade, met with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

The meeting took place in Saudi Arabia during an official visit by Pashazade.

The CMB leader invited the head of the Muslim World League to a conference on multiculturalism and Islamophobia, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan next year with support from the UN Alliance of Civilizations. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa accepted the invitation.

Pashazade has been in Saudi Arabia since November 25. His visit coincides with the launch of the Muslim World League's new electronic platform.