Ankara and Yerevan discuss reopening Kars-Gyumri railway

Turkish and Armenian representatives have held meetings at the border of the two countries and in the Armenian city of Gyumri, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached in meetings between special representatives on the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey, representatives of the relevant agencies of the two countries met at the Akhuryan (Armenia)-Akyaka (Turkey) crossing point on the Armenian-Turkish border and in the city of Gyumri, Armenia, on November 28," the statement reads.

The second stage of technical discussions aimed at rebuilding and operating the railway connecting Gyumri (Armenia) and Kars (Turkey) was held, it said.

The last meeting between Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on normalizing relations was held in Yerevan on September 12, 2025.