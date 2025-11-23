Armenia refuses to participate in CSTO Summit

Armenia will not be represented at the CSTO summit scheduled for November 27, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

"As for Armenia, this country will not participate",

Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov added that Yerevan has informed the summit's organizers it will not block the signing of the agreed-upon documents during the meeting.

The CSTO summit will be held on November 27 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a three-day state visit to the country tomorrow.