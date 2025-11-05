Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's population figures released for 2025

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia has published official demographic data showing a population of 3.09 million residents as of October 1, 2025.

The Statistical Committee reported a predominantly urban distribution, with nearly 2 million residents in cities and approximately 1 million in rural areas.

The birth rate in the republic declined to 23,700 this year - over 1,000 fewer than the previous year - while the death rate totaled just over 19,000.

 

The number of marriages also fell, with 10,200 couples marrying compared to 11,700 the previous year.

