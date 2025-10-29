Azerbaijan and UAE discuss economic partnership prospects

A meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Chairman of the UAE Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash took place in Baku on October 30, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The October 30 meeting marked a new phase in bilateral relations following the September 2025 comprehensive strategic partnership declaration between the two nations.

Both leaders emphasized continued mutual support within international organizations and explored specific cooperation opportunities in investment, trade, and energy.

Discussions particularly focused on renewable energy, hydrocarbon development, and information technology as key areas for future collaboration.