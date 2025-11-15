Azerbaijan joins Central Asian Consultative Meetings as full member

Azerbaijan has been granted full membership in the Central Asian Consultative Meetings, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in Tashkent today.

The summit is being conducted in a "Central Asia + Azerbaijan" format, with President Ilham Aliyev participating. This expansion transforms the regional "group of five" into a "group of six".

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Azerbaijan on this achievement and called the decision historic.

"I am confident that in its new capacity, Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional cooperation."

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also congratulated Ilham Aliyev on joining the consultative meeting format, emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan's inclusion:

"Essentially, we will build a strong bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, working towards the formation of a unified space for cooperation, which will undoubtedly strengthen the strategic interconnectedness and resilience of both regions."

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov stated that Bishkek supports Azerbaijan's accession to the format.

"This will open up new opportunities and broad prospects for Central Asia, particularly in international transit and energy."

Sadyr Japarov said.

The Central Asian region traditionally includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.