Azerbaijani PM meets with Russian Railways head

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian Railways Oleg Belozyorov.

The sides discussed the current state and development prospects of Moscow-Baku economic cooperation in various areas during the meeting.

The importance of continuing joint efforts to increase the transit potential of the region was emphasized.

In this context, the importance of synchronously carrying out work on the development of infrastructure along the North-South international transport corridor and ensuring a stable growth in freight traffic on this route was noted.