Azerbaijani and Turkish media will strengthen cooperation, Rashad Majid says

During a media forum in Alanya, Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, told a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent about an initiative to strengthen cooperation with Turkish media to harmonize the media environments of the two countries.

Azerbaijani media initiated closer information coordination with their Turkish counterparts. Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council and Editor-in-Chief of the 525th Newspaper, told a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent on the sidelines of the 5th GJC Global Media Meeting, the international media forum that currently underway in Alanya.

"We know the head of this forum, Mehmet Ali Dim, Chairman of the Global Council of Journalists, for a long time. Elshad Eyvazli, a member of our Press Council, is Mehmet Ali Dim's deputy for international affairs. Mehmet Ali Dim and his team from various countries have visited Azerbaijan several times," he said.

"We've now decided to organize cooperation between the Azerbaijan Press Council and the Global Council of Journalists to facilitate interaction between our media outlets and facilitate trips. Mehmet Ali Dim said that it often happens that a major event is held in Azerbaijan, but the Turkish press doesn't cover it, so there's a need for cooperation," Rashad Majid said.