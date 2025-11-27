Cairo to assist Baku in demining liberated territories

Cooperation on demining liberated territories was discussed at a meeting between Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's National Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), and Egyptian Ambassador Hossam El-Din Reda.

Suleymanov briefed the ambassador on ANAMA's activities and the scale of the upcoming demining operations. He also provided an update on the progress of the "Great Return" national program.

The discussion resulted in an agreement to explore the prospects for expert and technical support from Egypt.