Criminal case initiated in Georgia for blocked road

A criminal case was initiated in Georgia against a protester who blocked Rustaveli Avenue during a rally, a statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs reads.

According to the report, Zurab Menteshashvili faces criminal charges. He was previously detained on the same grounds on Friday, December 24, and spent 5 days in administrative detention. He now faces a one-year prison sentence.

Over the past 5 days, Georgian police detained nearly three dozen protesters in Tbilisi. All of them are charged with illegally blocking Rustaveli Avenue.

