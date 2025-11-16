Erdoğan: Cause of Turkish C-130 crash to be determined after investigation

The cause of the crash of the Turkish C-130 military aircraft will only be determined after the investigation, which is currently underway, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated in his address to the nation.

"In light of the data collected by our accident investigation team and as a result of the examination of the black box, we will be able to see much more clearly why this tragic incident occurred",

Erdoğan stated.

He assured that Turkish authorities would fully inform the victims' families and the public once the investigation concludes.

Erdoğan acknowledged cooperation from Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, noting the swift recovery of victims' remains and the aircraft's flight recorder.

"The bodies of the victims and the aircraft's black box were found in a short period of time."

Erdoğan said.

Earlier unconfirmed media reports suggested both engines failure as a possible cause, though officials have not confirmed this information.